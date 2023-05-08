A popular charity swim in the River Dart is back on again after being threatened with cancellation for the second time in a row.
Organisers of the gruelling Dart10K have announced the race will go ahead this year thanks to the support of “countless locals” and the “wonderful National Trust.”
Severe weather warnings led to the cancellation of last year’s iconic event, and this year it came under threat again after organisers Level Water, a charity which provides swimming lessons for children with disabilities, warned the loss of parking facilities at the finish line in Dittisham could hamper the organisation and running of the event.
But after a long search and local support, a car park has been found at Greenway and the highly anticipated swim, which begins in Totnes and finishes in Dittisham, will go ahead in September.
On the event launch page, the team said: “After a long search and the support of countless locals, the Dart10k now finishes at National Trust Greenway, opposite Dittisham Ham.
“We are using this land with the permission and kind support of the wonderful National Trust, and in return we will be helping them develop the biodiversity of their site, planting a wildflower meadow and up to 200 trees.”
The Dart10k follows the classic route down the River Dart from Totnes, punctuated by landmarks such as the Cormorant Tree, the white rock, Sharpham boathouse and Bow Creek.
The marathon-like river swim will go ahead on September 2-3 and tickets will be available from next week with priority being given to those who had booked for last year’s race.
For more information visit https://www.levelwater.org/dart10k
Profits are ploughed back into the charity, which provides 25,000 bespoke one-to-one swimming lessons for children with disabilities in UK pools each year.