With a spectacular fireworks display the 179th Port of Dartmouth Regatta Drew to a close.
A week of highly competitive racing, fun on the water and special attractions such as the Royal Naval guard ship HMS Cattistock and the return of PS Waverley for the first time this century joining local paddle steamer PS Kingswear Castle for her 100th birthday celebrations.
Royal Navy Guard ship HMS Cattistock (Richard Harding)
Dartmouth Mayor David Wells said:
“The events have gone extremely well.
“I commend the Regatta Committee who put on a really good show.
It was nice to see the Royal Navy guard ship supporting the town and the Kingswear Castle and Waverley Coming in.
The 180th Port of Dartmouth Regatta is set to begin on Thursday August 28 next year.