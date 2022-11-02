Anthony Mangnall MP shows support for British food and farming in Totnes and South Devon
Subscribe newsletter
Anthony Mangnall MP is showing his support for British food and farming on Back British Farming Day, recognising the vital role farmers in Totnes and South Devon play in feeding the nation.
Commenting, Anthony Mangnall MP, said “I am proud to represent so many incredible farmers who are doing so much to produce top quality food and produce, as well as to protect and enhance South Devon’s environment. Working with the NFU and the CLA, I spend a considerable amount of time listening and learning from those who work the land. From those meetings and engagements, it is clear we should do four things to further support our farmers:
1. Ensure public money for public good includes food production.
2. Enlarge and improve the Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMs) to ensure that it is working for farmers and provides a strong balance between food production, bio diversity and landscape recovery.
3. Enhance procurement measures. Our local food should be served in our schools, hospitals and public administrative organisations. We need to be more French in our approach and push for more localism in our food chain. The pandemic showed it can be done and I look forward to supporting the Procurement Bill when it gets to the Commons.
4. Provide a better education about our food systems and production methods. UK farms and farmers are ranked the best in the world with some of the highest standards, but we need to promote this and demonstrate to those who don’t know. Every school child should have the opportunity to visit farms and to see what they do. Every quarter I meet with my farmers to discuss local and national issues.
Their efforts are hugely appreciated and I will continue to speak up for them in Westminster.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |