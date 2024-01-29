On Friday January 26 officers from the Dartmouth Neighbourhood Team, supported by specialist departments, carried out a proactive operation at a number of licensed premises. The operation was in response to concerns raised by the local community regarding potential anti-social behaviour as a result of excessive drinking and potential drug use.
Officers were also joined by Alison Hernandez, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall Police, as well as members of the Licensing Department from both South Hams District Council and Police.
Operations of this nature are known to not only have a positive impact on neighbourhoods and the communities around them, but also supports owners and workers within the licensed premises to fulfil the requirements as set out in the Licensing Act 2003.
During the operation a total of seven venues were visited with 10 individuals searched. Two people were arrested for drugs possession offences and are now on police bail while enquiries continue.
Police Sergeant Neil Powers, Team Leader for the Dartmouth Neighbourhood Team: “Our communities put their trust in us to support them, prevent and detect crime and keep the places they live safe whilst tackling anti-social behaviour.
“This operation is part of a wider piece of work we are doing in order to provide reassurance to the residents of Dartmouth and the neighbouring villages that we will act on the information they provide to us and will work with them.”
You can report information about suspected illegal activity in your area to 101 or via our force website. In an emergency always call 999.
You can also report information to CrimeStoppers anonymously via their website or calling 0800 555 111.