As part of this year's Antisocial Behaviour Week -November 18 to 24, Neighbourhood Policing Teams across Devon and Cornwall highlighted heritage sites where Anti Social Behaviour may occur.
Last week one of the many areas officers were at was Fort Charles in Salcombe.
Some of these sites suffer from crime and antisocial behaviour such as damage, graffiti, theft and arson.
It aims to encourage communities to take a stand against ASB and highlight the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.
The week is organised by Resolve, the UK’s leading ASB and community safety organisation.
You are asked to help protect our heritage by reporting any crime or antisocial behaviour to us at https://orlo.uk/Y7RVW or call 101.