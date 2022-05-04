Antiviral treatments available to local people

Cornwall Council is warning that despite the new ‘living with the virus’ Government approach, COVID cases remain incredibly high across communities in the county. ( Picture: file image )

Antiviral treatments are available for people in the South Hams at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 infection. There is a seven-day service available at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust which works with people referred in to see if they need treatment and what is the best one for them.

There are very strict eligibility criteria for these treatments which are not the same as the list of clinically extremely vulnerable or shielding which was used in 2020. Most people will know that they are on the list because they have been informed already.

Dr Joanne Watson, Health and Care Strategy Director and Director of Infection Prevention and Control, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said, “Our data shows that the new treatments are extremely effective in helping people recover well at home as well as shortening the severity and length of their illness. Since December we have treated 300 people with oral antivirals and 80 people have attended for infusions.