Healthwatch Devon has launched a recruitment campaign for health and social care champions to speak-up for people across the district.
The independent charity gathers views and feedback from people about their experiences of NHS health services and social care and works to make sure lessons are learnt and improvements made to make care better for everyone when they need it. They also assist people in getting the help the healthcare help they need.
Volunteers can help carry out patient surveys, attend events and speak directly to the public about their views and experiences.
Healthwatch run walk-in centres in Torbay and Plymouth, and in wider Devon ‘Healthwatch Champions’ are located at Citizens Advice offices based throughout the county to carry out Healthwatch functions.
Paul Castle, Healthwatch Champions Coordinator, said:“Our fantastic volunteers come from all walks of life and play a vital role promoting Healthwatch in Devon and ensure people’s voices are heard and acted on.
“There are a variety of roles available and full training is provided, so you don’t need a background in healthcare to join the team.
“Even if you have just a few hours a week to spare, we’d love to hear from you.”
One Healthwatch Devon volunteer said: “I have done various volunteering roles with Healthwatch. I took minutes at an operation follow-up meeting, which included the patients, manned promotional stalls and visited local care homes for assessment and rating – chatting to residents and getting their views.