We are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision on the A3121 near Ugborough.
Officers were called at around 1.40pm on Thursday 14 August 2025 to reports of the two-vehicle collision involving a red Toyota C-HR and a white Honda XL750 motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider - a man in his 60s from the Plymouth area - sustained life-changing leg injuries and was taken to hospital.
The car driver was uninjured.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
Anyone with any relevant information and dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact us via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 430 of 14 August.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.