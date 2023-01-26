As many households across the South Hams and further afield struggle to afford rising energy costs, the government has released data which allows people to see which suppliers are doing the most - and the least - to ensure prepayment meter customers are receiving £400 of support with their winter energy bills, so you can see whether your energy supplier is working to support you.
The government figures, released on January 23rd, show how many vouchers have been used across suppliers.
E Gas and Electricity made it to the top of the list, with an 85% success rate, and Bulb came in second with 79%. Those with the fewest redemptions include Good Energy, Utilita and Scottish Power, with the government calling on them and others to make sure they are doing all they can to ensure their customers with prepayment meters know what to look out for and exactly how to redeem their vouchers.
Administered by energy suppliers, the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) is designed to support people through the energy crisis, so that customers receive the discount in the same way they pay their energy bills, such as via direct debit, credit, smart meters and traditional prepayment meters. Most people will receive the support automatically, with no action necessary. However, people who use traditional prepayment meters are sent monthly vouchers by their supplier via text, email or post with suppliers having contacted customers in advance of the scheme launching in October to advise how the discount would be applied.
On January 22nd, Grant Shapps, the Business Secretary, pledged to crack down on the mistreatment of energy users by suppliers, following reports showing some aren’t doing enough to support vulnerable customers.
As part of this he committed to publishing a list of supplier redemption rates for Energy Bills Support Scheme vouchers – showing who is meeting their responsibilities and who needs to do more.
He said: “The public have a right to know which suppliers are leading the charge with getting this help to them, and that’s why I’m holding energy companies to account to make sure they are doing everything they can to support their customers at this time.“We’re ramping up efforts so consumers know exactly what they need to do to redeem these vouchers, but we need suppliers to do much more and I want to see these numbers rise.”
Today’s figures show nearly £5.7 billion of support has now been provided to 99% households across Great Britain through the Energy Bills Support Scheme to help with their winter energy bills, provided in monthly instalments that began in October and will continue until March.
71% of vouchers have now been redeemed since the scheme launched, which is up from 65% following continual engagement with energy suppliers and consumers throughout the delivery of the scheme. However, ministers want to see this rise as figures show 99% of vouchers have been issued.
The government is furthering campaign activity to reach eligible customers with additional advertising rolling out across community radio, social media and national magazine titles.