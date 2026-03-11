POLICE arrested five people and recovered a stolen vehicle during a recent road safety operation across Teignbridge, South Hams, and Torbay.
Police carried out the traffic operation on Saturday, March 7.
Five people were stopped for driving without holding the appropriate licence, three vehicles had no insurance and three positive drug wipes, as well as three negative drug wipes, were administered.
Officers tested five drivers for drink driving and results revealed two positive breath tests and three negative.
A stolen vehicle was also recovered.
One vehicle was stopped after being wanted in connection with non-traffic crimes and police identified one offence of vehicle interference.
Four drivers who were found to have no insurance or driving licence and had their vehicles seized, with one driver spoken to on suspicion of possession of cannabis.
Officers also found suspected illicit drugs in a vehicle that was involved in a collision.
In total five people were arrested – two for drink driving and three for drug driving, two of which failed to stop for police.
Inspector Wes Watkins said: ‘The majority of drivers checked this weekend were not committing any offences and we would like to thank the public for their co-operation as we carry out our checks.
‘Road safety is a priority for Devon & Cornwall Police and we will continue to remind road users that consuming alcohol and drugs before you get behind the wheel is not acceptable.
‘Your vehicle must be roadworthy and we will continue to crack down on any risky behaviour by drivers that puts them or other road users in danger.
‘This may also include offences such as speeding or using a mobile phone behind the wheel.
‘More days of action are planned this year and we work closely with partners to decrease the level of serious and fatal road incidents and save lives’.
You can get more road safety advice on Devon & Cornwall Police’s website.
