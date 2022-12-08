FOOD Drink Devon has backed a national campaign urging the Government to support the independent food and drink sector amid cost-of-living crisis
Food from England, the national platform of 26 regional food and drink organisations, has issued an urgent letter to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and all England MP’s requesting support for the food and drink sector amid the current cost of living crisis.
Food Drink Devon which represents more than 350 members is throwing its weight behind the demand for increased backing for local independent food and drink producers, growers, retailers, and hospitality outlets.
The organisation says it has witnessed the cost of living crisis directly affect its members, including some who have been forced some to shut their doors for good.
Chairman Greg Parsons said: “Our members are calling out for increased support and information to help them understand how they can weather the cost-of-living crisis.
“It’s affecting every stage of the supply chain and, due to customers having no choice but to cut their spending, passing on the costs is not a viable solution.
“Local businesses have gone above and beyond over the past few years to support their communities and if we don’t support the ones that have managed to survive so far, we will lose them”
Despite its invaluable contribution to the local economy, England’s characteristic landscape, the environment, the country’s social cohesion and its public health, the local independent food and drink industry is in peril.
Rising costs of imported ingredients and materials, supply chain issues, continuing staffing shortages and skyrocketing energy and fuel prices have all contributed to a steep increase in production costs.
Unable to absorb the additional cost due to tight profit margins, businesses are having to pass this on to customers amid a cost-of-living crisis.
Rachel Mallows of Food from England said: “The Covid lockdown saw both the demise of many artisan producers, and food outlets disappearing overnight. If we do not support the industry now, we will see a repeat of this tragic loss of livelihoods, skills, employment, and community, possibly on an even larger scale”
Food from England, which represents more than 43,000 local growers, producers, retailers, and hospitality businesses, is urging the Government to extend the Energy Bill Relief Scheme to the June 30, 2023 to give businesses some breathing space.
The campaign is also calling for extra grants so high-energy using food businesses can invest in green energy solutions; an extension to the seasonal worker scheme to avoid staffing shortages closures; a fairer business rate system that supports smaller businesses in the longer term; and for capacity-building support to regional food groups in England.
As well as lobbying the Government for support, Food from England is launching a ‘Don’t lose it, use it!’ campaign, urging customers to buy local and support independent food and drink businesses this winter.