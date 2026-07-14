Mount Batten Beach, a popular swim spot in Plymouth, has been closed with immediate effect after recent tests revealed hazardous levels of asbestos fibres in the sand.
The decision to shut the popular beach was made by the Director of Public Health, in consultation with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), following concerns that the fibres pose a potential health risk if inhaled.
Asbestos-containing material was first identified at the site in 2019, when 500kg of waste was removed.
Since then, council contractors have cleared debris every two months, largely consisting of small pebbles and rocks washed up by the tide.
While a 2019 assessment deemed the beach safe to remain open with warning signs in place, a recent review revealed the volume of asbestos has not reduced.
Subsequent tests found asbestos fibres in 14 of 16 sand samples, with two types of asbestos present at levels classified as "hazardous waste".
Professor Steve Maddern, Plymouth's Director of Public Health, said: "Closing a beach that is well used by local residents is the last thing we want to do, and we understand the disappointment this will cause, but the latest sand samples are concerning, and we must prioritise the safety of the public."
Further tests, including assessments for airborne fibres and surveys to trace the source of the material, will now be conducted.
South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith expressed her disappointment, particularly given the timing.
"I know this will be frustrating for local residents and families, particularly during the summer holidays," she said. “I’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation and asking for regular updates so that residents know what’s happening.
"In the meantime, please do follow the advice on site and avoid entering the closed area."
Plymouth City Council was approached for additional comment on what prompted the changes to the risk assessment, the specific updates made, and the advice given to beachgoers since 2019. No response had been received at the time of publication.
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