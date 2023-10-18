The Co-op garage in Kingsbridge is due to be taken over by Asda on Friday, as part of a scheme that will see Asda open 14 convenience stores this week.
Asda announced that it has launched its programme to convert 116 convenience stores and attached petrol station forecourts earlier this month. Asda acquired these from the Co-op Group for its Asda Express convenience brand.
Asda announced the deal, which is worth £438m, last year, and it is now coming into fruition.
It is hoped that this move will mean lower prices for customers in Kingsbridge.
A spokesperson for Asda said: "Customers can also be reassured that they’ll be making a saving when Asda comes to town as the base prices in Asda’s current Express stores are on average 8.9% cheaper than The Co-op.
"The converted Asda Express sites will stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products to suit a broad range of customer needs including ‘top up’ shops for essential items such as milk and bread, grabbing lunch on the go or cooking dinner from scratch."
The 132 sites were acquired as part of Asda's long-term strategy to become the UK’s second largest supermarket, by moving into the fast-growing convenience market.
Andy Perry MD of Convenience at Asda said “This conversion programme is an incredibly exciting moment for our business and accelerates our presence in the fast-growing convenience market. We look forward to bringing Asda’s great value in fuel and groceries to many more communities across the UK and to welcoming over 2,000 former Co-op colleagues to the Asda family in the coming months.”
This week, a further 14 stores around the country will be opened as part of the programme, bringing the total number of converted stores to 25.
The remaining stores are due to open by the end of March 2024.
The 14 stores will open in locations across the UK, including Yorkshire, North London, Kent, Greater Manchester and Wiltshire. The full list of stores and opening dates can be found below.
Astley - Manchester Road, Greater Manchester - 18/10/2023
Finedon - Burton Road, Northamptonshire - 18/10/2023
Builth Wells - Station Road, Powys - 18/10/2023
Gunnislake - Sand Hill, Cornwall - 18/10/2023
Polegate - Polegate Road, Eastbourne - 18/10/2023
Walthamstow - Markhouse Road, North London - 18/10/2023
Kirk Hallam - Ladywood Road, Derbyshire - 18/10/2023
Amesbury - Solstice Park, Wiltshire - 20/10/2023
Harbourne - High Street, Birmingham - 20/10/2023
Guisborough - Middlesbrough Road, North East - 20/10/2023
Kingsbridge - Ilbert Road, Devon - 20/10/2023
Minster - Tothill Street, Kent - 20/10/2023
West Didsbury - Princess Road, Greater Manchester - 20/10/2023
Silkstone - Barnsley Road, Barnsley - 20/10/2023