A MAJOR home‑improvement scheme has helped hundreds of Devon residents cut their energy bills and make their homes warmer, greener and more efficient.
Between April 2023 and March 2025, the Home Upgrade Grant Phase 2 (HUG2) programme delivered improvements to 176 off‑gas, low‑income households across Devon.
The scheme was delivered by Devon County Council in partnership with district councils, including Teignbridge.
More than £4.24 million was invested overall, with £3.87 million spent directly on home energy measures.
These included 59 air source heat pumps, 417 kWp of solar PV, insulation, double glazing and other upgrades, totalling 271 individual installations.
The improvements are estimated to save 28.7 tonnes of CO₂ per year, based on Energy Performance Certificate assessments carried out before and after the works.
For many households, the impact has been immediate; many residents have reported warmer homes, fewer damp problems, and lower energy bills.
One homeowner said that their bills had fallen by two‑thirds following the installation of a heat pump, new hot water cylinder and solar panels.
Others described their homes as ‘cosy for the first time’ and praised contractors for being ‘professional, respectful and efficient.’
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson , Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Bio-diversity said: ‘Many of the households supported through HUG2 were struggling with high energy costs, cold homes or outdated heating systems.
‘These upgrades don’t just improve comfort they cut carbon, reduce bills and help people live more securely.
‘Supporting our most vulnerable residents while tackling the climate emergency is exactly what we should be doing, and I am delighted to see such positive results across Devon’.
The current funding scheme is the Warm Homes Grant – to check your eligibility, for more information or for free energy saving advice please go to the Energy Saving Devon website.
