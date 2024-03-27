The Western Region Craft Bakers Association held their biannual Awards and Dinner Dance recently at the Thurlestone Hotel near Salcombe.
The CBA President Patrick Wilkins joined the Top table with Nick Harris CBA Chairman to present an award to Jackie Tree and invite everyone to come to the CBA Business Day in London on June 5 2024.
A drinks and photo reception gave a chance for everyone to catch up with fellow bakers, allied traders, organisers and friends before sitting down to a four- course dinner followed by coffee and petit fours.
It included craft baked rolls from the Bake House in Salcombe, sorbet and petit fours from Salcombe Dairy, chocolate donated by Barry Callebaut for a dessert of finest Belgian chocolate mousse with textures of raspberries gave the meal that very special touch that everyone enjoyed. Master of Ceremonies Chris Wreford kept the evening on track with Grace, Toasts, Guest Speaker prize draws, and awards before entertainment from Simon Hawkins of Somerset who got people dancing.
The awards were for Trainee of the year 23/24 won by Emma Milner of Friary Mill, Plymouth and the Western Region Hall of Fame awarded to Bob Burns MBE of Burns the Bread, Glastonbury.
There were many other prizes and awards.
President Michael Astill and his wife Jennifer did a fantastic job organising the weekend even hosting a cream tea for early arrivals on the Friday afternoon.
The silent auction raised well over a thousand pounds and will go to the Salcombe RNLI.