The bandstand was severely damaged by an arson attack in the early hours of January 22.
The damage could have been worse had a fire engine not been passing through town.
CCTV cameras played a key role in identifying the culprits.
Two teenage boys received Youth Conditional Cautions in connection with the damage.
The outcome was agreed in consultation with Kingsbridge Town Council as part of the Restorative Justice process.
The boys, one from the Kingsbridge area and the other from Salcombe, have carried out community payback work for the Town Council.
A detailed survey of the condition of the structure must be carried out before repairs can be made.