Just before 7pm on Saturday April 5 a fire crew from Kingsbridge attended a bin fire at Bantham beach car park.
On arrival the crew set to work using a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. which had been caused by a disposable barbecue being put in a bin whilst still hot.
The quick action of a member of the public emptying the bins contents onto the ground certainly prevented it spreading to other bins.
Please ensure barbecues are fully extinguished and cool prior to disposal.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service ask people to follow their link to our service website for more advice on having a barbecue and a wealth of other fire safety advice:
https://www.dsfire.gov.uk/safety/outdoors/barbecues