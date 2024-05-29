Newton & Noss Parish Council has organised a Light The Beacon event to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day on Thursday June 6.
One of the organisers Cllr Philip Parry-Smith said: “Armed forces charities including The Royal British Legion are getting together to organise beacons across the country and we will be providing a bar and food store from 7.30pm at Revelstone Tea House, east of Stoke with thanks to Carswell Farms and the Sayers family.”
Philip continued: “The beacon itself is being made from scratch and will be lit at 9.15pm.
“Our beacon does not have a wooden pole but is entirely metal ,it is to be taken down , stored and can be used for other events .
“We are hoping to have some wartime exhibits and photos and will mention local warriors who died or were badly injured.
“Several WW2 veterans hope to attend too.”.
There will be plenty of parking and the What3words are: crinkled.logic.button