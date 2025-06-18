A much-loved local dog, Douglas, had to undergo emergency surgery this week after swallowing a fishing hook while on a walk in Bakers Park, Newton Abbot.
The incident occurred during a routine walk when Douglas, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, picked up and swallowed a discarded fishing hook attached to a line, which the owner believes had been thrown on the ground by a group of children from a Travelling community.
The owner claims he was approached by the teenagers in the park shortly before the incident occurred and he believes they were trying to distract him to steal his phone. Further claiming that the fishing hook had ham attached to it, which enticed the poor pooch to ingest it.
Douglas was rushed to the vets in Totnes- MiNightVet - where X-rays confirmed the fishing hook had been ingested and required immediate surgical removal. He is currently recovering from surgery, and his owners are hopeful he'll make a full recovery.
“This has been hugely distressing and an entirely avoidable situation,” said Douglas's owner Joe. “We want to raise awareness among other pet owners to be extra vigilant when walking their dogs at the moment in Bakers Park.
"Douglas is usually such a happy confident dog and its been really traumatic for him. We're so grateful to the vets in Totnes for the quick action and treatment, if it had gone into his intestine it would have been fatal,” explains Joe. “The emergency treatment has cost thousands of pounds, but will be covered largely by pet insurance.”
Both Devon & Cornwall Police and Teignbridge District Council have both been separately contacted and informed about the incident, but as yet no action has been taken. Both parties requested that the owner contact the other party.
Pet owners are reminded to report any dangerous waste or anti-social behaviour to local authorities to help ensure the safety of both animals and residents.
