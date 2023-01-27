A mother whose son was killed in the devastating Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 will be a keynote speaker in Buckfast Abbey’s security awareness event.
On May 22 2017 an Islamist extremist suicide bomber detonated a homemade bomb as people were leaving Manchester Arena following a concert by pop star Ariana Grande, killing 23 people and injuring more than a thousand, many of them children.
Figan Murray’s 29-year-old son Martyn Hett was tragically killed in the attack and since then she has campaigned for Martyn’s Law, a series of changes aimed at boosting security at public venues.
Abbey chief executive Philip Arkwright said: “Having campaigned tirelessly for the new security measures of Martyn’s Law to be introduced, Figen Murray is an inspiration to us all.”
The free event is taking place on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 February.
For more information and to reserve a space visit www.buckfast.org.uk/product/tickets/security-awareness-seminar