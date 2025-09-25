Devon Music Education Hub and the Devon Youth Saxophone Ensemble have announced a Big Saxophone Day for young musicians, with acclaimed saxophonist and educator Edward Leaker set to lead the event.
The event will take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm at King Edward VI Community College, Totnes (TQ9 5JX).
The free masterclass and performance day is open to saxophone players aged 11–18 who play at Grade 4 standard or above. Participants will have the opportunity to develop their performance skills and technique alongside leading Devon-based tutors Jade Gall and Sarah Dean. Parents and carers are invited to attend a closing showcase performance from 4.45 pm.
Tutor Jade Gall said: “I’m really looking forward to the Devon Music Education Hub’s Big Saxophone Day with Edward Leaker. This event provides a wonderful opportunity for young saxophonists to experience playing in a chamber setting, develop their musical skills, and enjoy the unique sense of ensemble playing. It also serves as an excellent occasion to welcome new members to the Devon Youth Saxophone Ensemble and to inspire the next generation of talented saxophonists.”
The day will also give young players a chance to discover the Devon Youth Saxophone Ensemble, a new county group inviting talented saxophonists to explore chamber music across all styles in a supportive and enjoyable setting.
Young people, or their guardians, interested in this event or similar opportunities in Devon are encouraged to contact Hannah Stephenson. Hannah – a singer, pianist, and music leader – joined Devon Music Education Hub in September 2024 as Devon Connector, a new role funded by Young Sounds UK. She helps create pathways for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to access life-changing musical opportunities and provides information about music events and opportunities in the region, such as this one.
Participation is free, but spaces are limited. Those interested in attending can sign up by going to the What's On page here: www.musiceducationhub.org
For more information about Devon Music Education Hub contact: Hannah Stephenson, Devon Connector at [email protected]
