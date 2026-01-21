Kingsbridge Community College will present Billy Elliot the Musical from Monday, March 30, to Tuesday, April 2.
Performances start at 7pm and include a 20 minute interval. Refreshments, including a fully licensed bar, will be available before the show and during the break.
The musical tells the story of a young boy growing up in a Northern mining town who discovers an unexpected passion for dance. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s miners’ strike, it explores themes of determination, self-expression and following your dreams, with music and choreography central to the production.
Billy Elliot was originally written as a play by Lee Hall before being adapted into a highly successful film.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.