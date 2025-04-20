THE Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, began his first Easter Sunday in Devon with a Sunrise Easter Service at Exeter Cathedral.
The deeply symbolic service began in darkness inside the Cathedral Lady Chapel, before the Bishop, Dean and congregation processed outside to the cloister garden, where a firepit was lit to symbolise the light of Jesus Christ and his resurrection.
The flames were then used to light the large Paschal (Easter) candle, which is blessed and lit every year at Easter.
Everyone then processed into the Cathedral behind the candle and were given their own candle to hold, lit from the main candle.
Bishop Mike said in his main Easter sermon: "We are called as Christians to live in the light of Jesus’ resurrection, and belief in life beyond death. But do we? We’re probably close to those first disciples – they weren’t expecting a resurrection – despite Jesus telling them three times before he died it was going to happen – so when he does appear they are gobsmacked, afraid and disorientated.
"In our Gospel the exasperated angels say: “Why do you look for the living among the dead?” Believing in resurrection opens up our future and our life now. It means we can always be hopeful about ourselves because Jesus is the first and we’re to follow."
There were a number of other sunrise services taking place across Devon, including at Buckland Beacon on Dartmoor, these were followed by services in parish churches, some with Easter egg hunts afterwards.