A garden centre group has signed an exclusive three-year partnership with Diddly Squat Farm to develop a range of co-branded gardening products.
Blue Diamond Garden Centres announced on June 11 that the new collection would be sold online, across its 54 UK garden centres and at Diddly Squat Farm Shops.
The partnership brings together Blue Diamond's horticultural expertise with the distinctive branding of Diddly Squat Farm, the Oxfordshire farm made famous through the television series Clarkson's Farm.
The companies said the products would be designed to reflect the character and humour associated with the farm, which has attracted a large following across the UK and overseas.
The first collaboration under the agreement, the "Diddly Squat Farm Rosé Rose", was unveiled earlier this year at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Bred by German rose specialist Rosen Tantau, the plant is intended to provide an early glimpse of a wider range of products expected to launch later this year.
Blue Diamond and Diddly Squat Farm said they planned to expand the range over the coming years and explore new retail experiences aimed at gardeners and visitors to the farm.
Alan Roper, chief executive of Blue Diamond Garden Centres, said the partnership united two brands with a shared enthusiasm for growing and outdoor spaces.
He said Diddly Squat Farm had "captured the imagination of millions" through its portrayal of the challenges facing British farmers while maintaining a sense of humour.
"Our customers share the same passion for growing and joy of outdoor spaces, and this collaboration gives us the opportunity to offer a truly distinctive range of products," he said.
Lisa Hogan, co-founder of Diddly Squat Farm Shop, said she was pleased to be working with a company that shared the farm's enthusiasm for nature.
She said she hoped the partnership would help "spread the joy of Diddly Squat Farm around the country" through the new gardening range.
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