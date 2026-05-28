Following the success of its inaugural year, the ‘Top Hospitality Venue’ award returns for 2026 and is joined by a new ‘Best Devon Product’ award in recognition of outstanding Devon-made food and drink products.
The consumer-led awards sit within the long-established Food Drink Devon Awards and put the power directly in the hands of the public.
The ‘Best Devon Product’ award invites consumers to vote for their favourite food or drink item produced in Devon with eligible entries including anything from alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks, savoury or sweet baked goods, artisan treats, meats, cheeses, preserves and other locally crafted specialities.
The ‘Top Hospitality Venue’ award celebrates Devon’s diverse hospitality scene.
Whether it’s a fine dining restaurant, hotel, much-loved local pub, cosy café or a vibrant street food vendor, any hospitality business based in Devon that demonstrates a commitment to quality, sustainability and local sourcing is in with a chance of taking the top spot.
Jack Pickering, board director at Food Drink Devon, commented on the significance of a consumer award, saying: “We’re delighted to bring back the ‘Top Hospitality Venue’ award alongside the new ‘Best Devon Product’ award.
“The awards give consumers an easy way to recognise the venues and products they genuinely love.
“We encourage everyone to get involved, cast their vote and support the people and businesses that continue to make Devon such a standout food and drink destination.”
Across Devon and the wider UK, hospitality businesses are facing soaring energy bills, rising food costs, staff shortages, increased National Insurance contributions and reduced consumer spending.
The awards are widely regarded as the “gold standard” for Devon food and drink excellence. Against this challenging backdrop, recognition through awards can make a measurable difference to local and independent businesses.
Voting is now open and runs until Sunday, September 13.
Consumers can vote by scanning the QR code displayed at participating hospitality venues or by visiting https://fooddrinkdevon.co.uk/consumers-award
Winners of both categories will be announced at the prestigious Food Drink Devon Awards ceremony, taking place at Sandy Park, Exeter on Monday, October 5.
Commenting on the wider Food Drink Devon Awards, Susy Atkins, board director at Food Drink Devon, said: “Alongside our independently judged awards, the People’s Choice Awards give consumers the opportunity to recognise the venues, experiences and products they value most.
“While our expert judging panel remains central to the awards process, these awards add another important dimension by celebrating those who consistently create memorable experiences for their customers.
“We’ve worked hard to ensure the Food Drink Devon Awards remain a trusted mark of excellence for consumers seeking out the very best the county has to offer. “
Launched with platinum award sponsors Empire Services and Clockwork Marketing, Food Drink Devon has plans to extend the People’s Choice Awards in 2027 to include retail favourites too.
A spokesperson for Food Drink Devon said they are “proud” to represent the best produce from across Devon.
“The county is home to an abundance of incredible food and drink businesses,” they said, “and we want to celebrate these and share them with everyone.”
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