THERE will be a chance to see a full native bluebell woodland during the peak of its spring energy this weekend when Deer Wood in Loddiswell holds its annual open weekend.
Founders of The Deer Wood Trust, Lisa Pugh and Marc Biddle have opened gates to the public for Bluebell Weekend since 2017.
Year on year Marc and Lisa have enjoyed welcoming a growing number of the wider community to this wood during bluebell time, observing with delight as visitors immerse themselves in the wonder of nature at it’s brilliant best.
The woodland will be open on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 11am-5pm. It is a landmark occasion for Deer Wood as it represents the culmination of a long worked for vision to be an eco-venue — an inclusive space of potential for all those who wish to benefit from the reconnection and healing that such a serene and safe place as this natural, wild environment offers.
There will be much to see and be inspired by as this is also the first year that an ‘Eco-Collaborative’ table is included; with Till The Coast is Clear and Sustainable South Hams among the organisations represented. There will also be the chance to speak to some of the guest teachers about future courses and lots of delicious foraged foods for everyone to try.
This is a free event but please book in advance if coming by car as there is limited parking.