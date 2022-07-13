BMW in spot of bother

A SPORTY BMW got in a spot of bother following Google Maps around the narrow lanes of Dartmouth on Sunday night, July 10.

It was spotted wedged against a wall at Mount Boone Lane, leading onto Mount Boone Hill, early on Monday morning while awaiting recovery. It’s since been unwedged and recovered.