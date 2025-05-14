Rowers were out on the Dart practising near the impressive 'Le Lyrial 'cruise ship.
She was built by Fincantieri in Ancona, Italy, for the Compagnie du Ponant.
She was delivered in 2015 and operated her inaugural cruise in May 2015.
The name of the ship refers to the Lyra constellation in the northern hemisphere.
Le Lyrial has 122 cabins and suites, all of them have sea views, and almost all feature a private balcony.
An entire deck of the ship is devoted solely to suites.
Le Lyrial has the latest environmentally-friendly technology, such as an energy-saving LED lighting system.
Additionally, Le Lyrial has low levels of vibration and noise.
The photos come from Amelia Wright_ Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta.