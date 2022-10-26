Subscribe newsletter
On Friday November 4th, gates are opening at Ivybridge Rugby Club at 5:30pm, with fireworks staring at 8pm. There will be food and bars, and a Park & Ride for parking. Tickets are £5 for Adults and £2.50 for children.
The Ring’O’Bells in West Alvington are also hosting fireworks on Friday at 8pm, with a barbecue from 5pm-9pm and live Music by DJ Beanz throughout the evening.
On Saturday November 5th, bonfire night enthusiasts can visit The Sportmans Arms in Dartmouth from 5.30pm - 11pm for “drinks… and culinary delights from Samphire and Spice.” They have a curry bar and barbecue, as well as “hot cider and mulled wine served from (the) marquee bar!” The Fireworks display will be at 7.30pm, and food will be served until 9pm.
In Malborough, there is also bonfire and fireworks night at the Malborough playing fields on Saturday, with a hog roast, bar and barbecue. The bonfire will be lit at 6:30 and there will also be hot drinks available, as well as “flashing novelty toys”.
Blackawton is hosting their fireworks display on Saturday November 12th. The event is donation only, and burgers and hotdogs will be available in the bonfire field, as well as beer and mulled wine. The George Inn, Blackawton’s local pub, will be serving barbecue food, and vegetarian options will also be available there. Parking marshals will be present to direct visitors to a parking space.
The organisers say: “Wishing you all well and have a great evening, please be respectful of being in a public space with others around. Thank you all for making this possible.”
