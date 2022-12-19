Castle Books has donated £2,000 each to Totnes Library and the Grove Primary.
Director Francis Checkley said: “The money raised is solely from the sale of the books which are either donated to us from the community or which we buy from people wishing to downsize their book collection.
“Many people are unaware Totnes Library is a charitable organisation and so fits ideally into our remit. We chose Grove because we are aware the parents work incredibly hard raising money to afford books, pens, pencils and essential items for their students.”
The bookshop runs a book club, creative writing courses and a poetry competition in a bid to support and encourage literacy within the community.”