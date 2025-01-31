Brexit is five years old today (January 31) and the South Hams was one of the few areas in the South West to have voted remain.
In the 2016 referendum the district voted 53 per cent remain and 47 per cent leave.
In the rest of Devon and Cornwall, only Exeter and the Isles of Scilly also voted to remain.
A newly released YouGov poll asked what has Brexit been good for?
31 per cent say it’s had a positive impact on Britain being able to control its own laws, against 21 per cent who say it’s had a negative impact on British sovereignty and 35 per cent who think it has had no impact.
67 per cent believe Brexit has had a negative impact on the cost of living, 5 per cent believe the effect has been positive.
50 per cent of Leave voters say Brexit has had a negative impact on immigration levels.
38 per cent say Brexit has had no impact on themselves personally and just 8 per cent say it has been good for them.
In 2022 alone there was a £27bn drop in goods exports to the EU following the introduction of trade barriers since Brexit with food, agriculture and fishing amongst the worst-hit sectors according to the London School of Economics.
There was also a 15 per cent long-term hit to UK trade revealed in the OBR budget forecast.
Although the Labour government have said they want to improve Britain’s relationship with the EU, amongst politicians of all parties Brexit and it’s aftermath seems very much to be the elephant in the room with many not wanting to talk about it.
We have approached both South Devon MP Caroline Voaden and South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith to tell us their thoughts and are awaiting their replies.