Hope Close Community Centre in Bridgetown hosted the third Community Assembly in Totnes on Sunday, November 16.
More than 40 people, made up of mostly residents, made good use of their shared time to establish what causes Totnes residents want to put their collective weight behind.
Community Assemblies give neighbours the chance to get to know each other while talking about the issues that matter to them, putting democracy back in the hands of the people. At the latest gathering, a clear theme emerged, with many Bridgetown residents saying they felt left behind compared with the rest of Totnes. Shops and local services have closed down, and little exists in the way of community activities, particularly for youth.
Attendees talked about what they appreciated about the area, where they felt it could improve, and, crucially, how. Traffic was identified as a common gripe, with pedestrianisation of the high street, 20 mph zones in Bridgetown, and more provisions for cyclists proving the most popular policies.
The second most common issue raised was the lack of quality, affordable social housing. Lastly, Bridgetown residents would welcome the rebuilding of the leisure centre, some form of covered, community-accessible spaces, or just an outdoor gym – Bridgetown residents are crying out for more investment and opportunity.
Totnes Community Assemblies will be hosted in various locations around Totnes, giving all local residents a chance to turn up and have their say.
Angela Grashoff, a Totnes Cheesemonger, called it ‘an inspiring day bringing our community together and a great call for action’.
Mika Cassingham-Tourell, 21, a poet, said: "In the third assembly, we were exploring realistic changes. There was so much overlap between groups - I found that really exciting."
The next assembly is on Sunday, December 7, from 1pm to 4 pm at Civic Hall, TQ9 5SF. All welcome. Tickets are available free here on Eventbrite.
Those unable to attend in person can also have their say with the Totnes Community Assembly survey: https://tinyurl.com/bdekszav
