British soul-blues singer-songwriter and guitarist Thomas Atlas popped into the Gazette office to speak about his upcoming show at the Dartmouth Flavel Centre, fresh from a storming set at Dartmouth Music Festival and a recent nod from the legendary Eric Clapton, who called one of his latest tracks “nifty”.
For anyone who missed him at the festival, Thomas’ performances feature a talented session band that plays with passion and soul, drawing inspiration from legends like Eric Clapton and James Brown. He’s a versatile artist who blends genres such as blues, soul, funk, jazz and Americana, crafting a truly authentic and organic sound.
“I always try to escape Birmingham as much as possible,” laughs Thomas. “I use Devon like a second home. I come down whenever I can, and mixing that with music makes it all the better.”
Thomas is doing just that on Saturday, August 16, when he returns to Dartmouth with his band for a gig at the Flavel Centre. And if his past performances in the area are anything to go by, it will be a memorable one.
“We did the Guildhall a few times, then the Dart Music Festival main stage this year,” he says. “I’ve been going to the festival since I was ten. It’s just brilliant seeing it get better every year.”
The Dartmouth show follows a long spell of gigging and writing his forthcoming album. “It’s been non-stop really. Blues clubs, festivals, bits of recording. We’re gearing up for a second album now. The first was back in 2021, then a live album a year later, so it’s time,” he said.
That second album is shaping up to be his most collaborative project yet. “I’ve always written solo, but this time I’ve reached out. I’m working with guys who’ve written for Clapton, including Robin Monotti Graziadei, a film producer and political commentator. We wrote a song called Fooling Me about scams. Clapton even heard it and said it was ‘nifty’. I’ll take that.”
Speaking about his live band, Thomas said: “We’ve added percussion played by Olly Taylor, which has brought this unexpected dimension. Congas, tambourines. You realise every great soul record had it. Andre, our keyboard player, is a classically trained German jazz musician who covers the bass with his left hand. It’s like an organ trio sometimes. And Jack on drums plays like Steve Gadd, knows his African rhythms. Total pro.”
Though Thomas talks modestly, there’s a driven spirit behind it all. “I’ve got seven demos on a CD in the car. Some will form the backbone of the album. But this time, I want to get the band in a studio and track it live, apart from vocals and solos maybe. I’ve tried multitracking, but it doesn’t flow the same.”
The album’s working title comes from a new song: Surrender to the Outcome. “It’s about not getting too caught up in how well something ‘should’ do. That pressure can suck the joy out of it."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.