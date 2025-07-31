Dartmouth received a return visit from a very interesting cruise ship on July 31.
The Herbridean Princess started life as a ferry but is now used as a boutique luxury ship for only 48 passengers.
Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II chartered the vessel twice.
The Queen's first cruise in 2006 was to celebrate her 80th birthday, and the second in 2010 was for a family holiday.
It’s thought she was also used for events by other members of the Royal Family.
Before the decommissioning of the Royal Yacht Britannia. in 1997 the Queen would begin her annual Scottish holiday with a cruise around the Western Isles.
The highlight was a trip along the north coast of Scotland passing her mother’s holiday home at the Castle of Mey near John O’Groats and Her late Majesty clearly wanted to replicate these trips as close as possible.
Known for its dark wood paneling there are public rooms resembling those in a stately home, and a focus on Scottish scenery and culture.
Cruise travel websites highlight the ship's unique charm and the late Queen's preference for its ambiance.
The Hebridean Princess offers all-inclusive cruises, with meals, drinks, shore visits, and other amenities.
She has a library, a lounge with a fireplace, and a conservatory.
On their website it states: “Hebridean Princess is a beautiful and elegant ship.
She has captured the hearts of thousands of guests for more than thirty years.
As one of the smallest luxury cruise ships afloat, she is able to access places larger ships simply cannot reach. Launched in 1989, Hebridean Princess embarks on all-inclusive cruises from Oban around Scotland and beyond. She is constantly maintained to an exceedingly high standard and accommodates just 48 guests.
Hebridean Princess truly is a home-from home-experience.’
