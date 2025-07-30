The recent open day at Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) brought over 3,000 people through the gates.
The College is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year.
They were treated to music by the Band of the Royal Marines, Trafalgar cannon displays, a chance to Meet the Captain, tour the historic college building and admire the large Merlin helicopter.
There was a chance to have a go on the ship’s simulator and visit HMS Exploit, an Archer-Class patrol vessel and one of the two Vahana Officer Training Boats on the town pontoon.
For those interested in history they could visit the College museum.
It was also a chance for Dartmothians to meet some of the officer cadets and vice versa to learn about each other’s lives.
