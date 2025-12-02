A new bridge across Brixham harbour is one of the ideas contained in an ambitious new ‘vision’ for the port being unveiled this week.
Torbay Council has produced a series of ‘visions’ for its three towns, and Brixham’s is the latest to come up for scrutiny.
The idea of the documents is to map out how the towns might evolve in the future, with the aim of sparking discussions with developers who might put the ideas into practice.
Councillors have been keen to stress that they are not hard-and-fast planning proposals, just ideas to put out for discussion with the community.
Brixham’s harbour bridge is part of a ‘Vision for Brixham’ to be discussed at a meeting of Torbay’s overview and scrutiny board on December 4.
The document says: “Brixham requires carefully planned growth and investment to enhance its economy and community facilities while preserving its maritime traditions and outstanding natural environment.”
It lays out nine ‘key aims’ for the future of Brixham, which are:
- Enhance connections between the harbour and central car park
- Reimagine the market structure
- Activate public spaces along the harbour
- Transform South Quay car park into a visitor attraction
- Create family-friendly zones
- Complete the harbour loop
- Upgrade the town square and the bus shelter
- Revitalise Fore Street
- Develop a clear wayfinding strategy to signpost local attractions.
‘Completing the harbour loop’ would involve building a new bridge linking the South Quay to the New Pier and fish market. It would cross from close to the Man and Boy statue to the opposite side near the Western Lady ferry steps
The report says: “The harbour loop could be completed by linking the south-west coast path across to New Pier.
“This would require changes to the way New Pier and the harbour operates. However, the bridge could open to allow shipping traffic into the harbour.
“By implementing this bridge, the harbour can become an entirely connected visitor experience, and by reducing the traffic into the harbour, waterborne activities could also launch from the harbourside.”
Bridges ranging in size from the huge Lille Langebro in Copenhagen to the more modest Torquay harbour bridge are cited as examples of similar ‘visions’.
There are also suggestions about making the existing town centre car park and bus stands into a more welcoming ‘gateway’ into the town as well as expanding the fish market and using more land at Oxen Cove to support the shellfish industry.
The report – by Leonard Design Architects – acknowledges that car parking in the town centre would need to be tackled before losing spaces at Oxen Cove. There is also a suggestion that the existing marina car park off Berry Head Road could be extended.
The former AstraZeneca laboratories could become an innovation centre for marine industries.
In Fore Street the ‘vision’ suggests improvements and encouragement for new and existing businesses through support funding and rate relief. Artisan markets could also be encouraged.
The old fish market could host arts and crafts stalls and the South Quay car park could be transformed into a family-friendly waterfront area. There is also a suggestion for better signage, access and even a shuttle bus to encourage more people to use Brixham’s iconic Shoalstone Pool.
The report also references the Breakwater Beach car park, where last year a proposal for new homes was rejected after a huge public outcry against it.
It stresses: “Any development should be sensitive to the scale and character of the area, take advantage of, and retain public access to, the stunning views across the sea and towards the lighthouse.
“The site has the potential to be an anchor to draw visitors along the sea wall from the harbour area to extend the spend and duration of stay for visitors.”
