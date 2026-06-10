Brixham Trawler Agents will build a new plant as the next stage of an industrial development on the outskirts of Paignton.
Members of Torbay Council’s cabinet voted unanimously to sell six and a half acres of land at Claylands to the company, which will pay the full market value for it.
The new development will go alongside the Investment Castings factory which opened at Claylands several years ago..
Brixham Trawler Agents (BTA) will move some of its operations from Oxen Cove, where a major new development is proposed.
The land at Claylands is a former brickworks and waste quarry which runs alongside the nearby Morrisons supermarket. It has previously been put on the market but no viable proposals have come forward.
BTA provides commercial services to the successful Brixham fishing fleet, which has made the port the busiest in the country in terms of catch.
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