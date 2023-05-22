The Seniors friendly match this week was at home against St Mellion, which Thurlestone won by 3.5-2.5. It was an extremely tight match in near-perfect weather conditions with five matches going to the 18th and wins for Bill Hutchison and Patrick Robinson and John Mahood and Ken Riley. A hard-fought half from Owen Rees and Geoff Holt sets up a challenge for the return match in July at St Mellion.