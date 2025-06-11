Creative Passions art show set to return to Thurlestone in August.
After the immense success of the inaugural Creative Passions exhibition in 2024, the South Hams Arts Forum (SHAF) will once again stage their annual arts exhibition and sale at Thurlestone Parish Hall from 10 - 17 August 2025.
Nineteen artists from across the South Hams will be displaying their art; that includes, oil painting, jewellery, ceramics, woodwork, mosaics and more.
Speaking of the talent on display, SHAF chairperson Jane Davarian said: “We are delighted to present Creative Passions again at Thurlestone Parish Hall. This is one of our popular annual events where a number of artists come together for a summer exhibition.
“This year we have another talented group showcasing a range of creativity and diversity found in the South Hams Art Forum - a growing organisation of artists and crafters.
The exhibition will be open from 10am until 4pm every day. A mini cafe will be on site serving cake and hot drinks for visitors to enjoy, whilst browsing the fresh displays by emerging and established artists. The pieces on display will be available to purchase for those wanting to take a stylish piece of artwork home with them.
The South Hams Arts Forum is an active collective of over 160 artists and crafts people from across the South Hams. It has grown steadily since its foundation in 2000.
SHAF events include an annual Arts Trail during the second half of October which extends across the region, two major exhibitions: Creative Passions (in the summer) and Present Maker (before Christmas).
These events are now well-established within the region and receive excellent reviews. They attract visitors from all parts of the country and from overseas.
