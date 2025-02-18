Dartmouth Academy is committed to creating a thriving community where pupils, families, and staff work together to ensure every child’s success.
As part of this mission, the school is now running school support and snacks events, providing parents and carers with valuable support and resources to help their children flourish at school.
Held at the Dartmouth Health & Wellbeing Centre, these events offer an informal opportunity for families to connect with a wide range of professionals, community members, and school staff.
Parents have had the chance to engage with experts from Dartmouth Caring, the Social, Emotional and Mental Health Team, the Communication & Interaction Team, and representatives from other agencies, including the Educational Psychologist and Action for Children.
Together, they offered insight into how they can support children’s needs, particularly those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and attendance concerns.
These coffee mornings, which are held on a half-termly basis, aim to create a welcoming space for parents and carers, with a specific focus on supporting families of students with education, health and care plans (EHCPs), emotionally-based school avoidance, and persistent absence.
Each event also includes time for professionals to introduce the support they offer, followed by a quick presentation on a key area of focus and time for individual discussions.
The events have been successful in bringing together a wide array of professionals and charities, who now regularly attend and offer further support to families. Feedback from previous events has shown that multiple referrals have been made to vital services like early help, the Mental Health in Schools Team and the Dartmouth Food Bank.
In fact, several organisations have already reached out to be part of future events, demonstrating the growing network of support available to families.
Parents who attended previous events expressed their gratitude for the informal environment, the chance to meet professionals who can help, and the opportunity to connect with other parents. One parent shared:
“The support has been invaluable. Not only have we learned more about what’s available for my child, but I also feel more connected to the school and the local community.”
Dartmouth Academy’s next School Support & Snacks event will be held on Monday, March 24, from 9am to 10.30am at the Dartmouth Health & Wellbeing Centre.
For more information about the sessions, or if you are a professional who might like to attend them please contact: [email protected]
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“By building strong relationships with our parents, we are able to provide tailored support for each child. If families and the community thrive, then our school will too. We want to ensure that every family feels supported, no matter their situation. The response we’ve had to these events has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to continue offering this vital support.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:“These events are more than just an opportunity for parents to meet with professionals; they represent a united front of community organisations, charities, and school staff working together to ensure that all children receive the support they need.“