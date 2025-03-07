After the recent success of Hope Wood in South Brent where 8,000 trees have already been planted, South Hams District Council is making significant progress towards its goal of planting a tree for every South Hams’ resident by mid 2027.
With a further 2,000 trees on track to be planted this year, and another 12,000 planned for next year at Hope Wood.
The site covers 65 acres and there is a planting plan which has been created provide the UK and Ireland Source and Grown native trees, though the MORE woods scheme, which is funded by Lloyds Bank.
This serves as a testament to the Council's ongoing commitment to meet its 2019 Climate and Biodiversity Emergency pledge, while improving the physical and mental wellbeing of local communities.
The Council has unveiled its new plans to expand, protect and improve trees, woods, and hedges, along with how they hope to inspire local communities and individuals to get involved too.
Cllr John McKay, Executive Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, explains why the Tree, Woodland, and Hedge Plan for 2024-2029 is important for us all:
"We all have a reason to care about the future of the environment.
“We see environmental and weather crises and disasters from across the world on the news every day.
“To anyone passionate about the climate as I am, planting trees and caring for their future as shown in this plan covers so many things we need to be doing to address the huge climate challenges we face.
“The contribution of trees, woodlands, and hedges to both urban and rural communities is greatly significant.
“They provide not just visual beauty, but essential habitats for different species, they help to control flooding and are a vital role in capturing carbon, to name just a few benefits.
"The brilliant achievements so far at Hope Wood show just what we can achieve when we work together in partnership with others, and what we have done so far is just the tip of the iceberg, with so much more to come in future years.
“This ambitious plan involves planting 86,000 trees by mid 2027, delivered by the Council and through essential partnership working and by influencing local community groups, schools and residents to help support their efforts. The Plan clearly records how the Council will manage its existing trees, and recognises the importance of protecting existing trees, woodland and hedges.”
Cllr McKay added: “This must be a united approach to get the most from a plan such as this, we must work together.
“No single one organisation, group or person can affect change alone.”
You can join in this important initiative to create a greener, healthier South Hams for future generations with opportunities to support tree planting coming over the coming months.