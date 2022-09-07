Bumper show returns post pandemic
STOKE Fleming Show made a spectacular return after its Covid enforced break.
A show spokesperson said: “Our 144th annual show was tremendous - the exhibitors came, the sun shone, the band played, the entertainment went down well, the stallholders were happy and the atmosphere was one of great fun. Smiles all round.
“It was probably the best attended show ever. It was a real community effort as the bar was supplied by The Green Dragon and The Stoke Lodge Hotel ran the barbeque and sponsored the sports programme in the afternoon.
“Luckily for everyone feeling the heat Dartmouth Ice Cream had their usual pitch doing a roaring trade. The James Harris Jazz Band played, Thorn Alpacas were there together with Ash Rescue Centre ponies and Torbay Owls.”
Clive Pig, the storyteller, kept the children and parents, well entertained as did Les Ellis with his balloon modelling when he wasn’t occupied with duties that required his Town Crier regalia and bell.
Committee members and helpers selling sandwiches, teas and cakes were also kept extremely busy. To conclude the afternoon a glittering array of 27 different cups and trophies were presented by Mrs Liz Ellis to worthy winners.
The spokesperson added: “The Committee would like to thank everyone involved in making this such a successful day and look forward to doing it all again next year. New ideas and younger legs and minds are always welcome, so if you’d like to get involved in any way please contact the show secretary on 01803 770468.”
