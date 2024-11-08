Totnes Town Council and the team of dedicated Guildhall volunteers are celebrating the end of a very successful 2024 season, which saw over 9,300 visitors from all around the globe stepping through the doors.
Many of the local volunteers joined the Mayor of Totnes, Cllr Emily Price, in The Guildhall this week to reflect on the success of the season and share a well-earned cream tea.
Cllr Price said: “Our volunteers do a wonderful job enabling us to open this special building to the public and share the town’s history with visitors and locals.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to you all – we could not do it without you!
“People of all ages and nationalities visited us this summer.
“Even better, we had lots of local residents coming in too, finding out more about the history of our town. Once again, thank you to each and every volunteer – your help is really appreciated.”
The original priory building dating back to 1088.In the early 1500s England monasteries were dissolved under the rule of Henry VIII and most of this building was destroyed.
The Guildhall that you can see today, which is cared for by Totnes Town Council, dates back to the 16th Century.
The building, which is just off the High Street behind St Mary’s Church, still hosts regular Town Council meetings.
Inside, visitors can see the original prison cells and the table where Oliver Cromwell is believed to have sat when planning the closing stages of the Civil War as well as a choice of interesting artefacts relating to the town’s history.
The Guildhall was open to the public Monday to Friday between April and October.
The number of visitors recorded in 2024 was 9,340, up from 6,264 in 2023.
Entry is free but donations towards the upkeep of the building are welcome.
In 2024, approximately £6,000 of donations was collected.
If you’re interested in joining the Guildhall volunteer team when it reopens for the 2025 season in April, you can call 01803 862147 or email [email protected]