A South Hams hotel has been included in The Times UK’s coolest coastal hotels feature.
Burgh Island Hotel off Bigbury-on Sea is recommended for those who are “in the mood for escapism and starring in a 1930s period drama”.
The article says: “ A £1 million refurbishment in 2019 has returned the art deco lustre to a high-rollers retreat that once counted Noel Coward and Agatha Christie among its regulars.
“Yes, it’s expensive.
“It’s also dated in style (and worn in some corners).
“But that’s kind of the point of a hotel that’s a one-off.”
The article also mentions the crossing by sea tractor at high tide and mentions that “dressing for dinner is de rigueur.”
The Times qupted B&B doubles at from £390.
The hotel and surrounding island was put up for sale in May 2023 for £15 million but since then there has been no news regarding the sale.