Devon County Council is signposting businesses selling direct to consumers on eBay.co.uk, to enter the eBay for Business Awards, with the chance to win £10,000 in prize money.
The awards celebrate standout sellers across seven categories: eBay Live Star Award, AI Expert Seller Award, Community Contribution Award, Rising Star Award, Business Seller of the Year, eBay Social Seller of the Year and Social Impact Award.
Each category winner will receive £10,000, alongside a business support package that includes three months of one-to-one guidance from eBay Marketplace Advisors. Winners will also be awarded £1,000 in Promoted Listings credit to help boost future sales.
Judges will be looking for original, engaging and innovative businesses that stand out within their category.
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