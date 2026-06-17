A Brownie leader from Devon has been recognised at a national Girlguiding celebration after achieving the organisation's highest award for young women.
Sophie Hill, 32, from Ivybridge, was invited to attend the annual Girlguiding Celebrates event in London's West End after earning the prestigious Queen's Guide Award.
The event, held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, brought together hundreds of volunteers from across the UK who have either achieved guiding awards or been nominated for their contribution to the organisation.
Guests walked a red carpet before enjoying entertainment, refreshments and an awards celebration recognising their achievements.
Ms Hill, an assistant leader with 1st Ivybridge Brownies, said she was proud to have been invited.
"I’m very proud of earning my Queen’s Guide Award, so I was delighted to celebrate it at such a special event," she said.
"It was a chance to reflect on what I’ve achieved and recognise all the hard work I put into it."
Ms Hill has been involved with Girlguiding since joining as a Rainbow at the age of six and said the organisation played a significant role in her personal development.
She said that, as an autistic young person, school did not always feel welcoming, but Girlguiding provided a sense of belonging.
"In Girlguiding, it doesn't matter what friendship group you're in or what you're good at; everyone joins in," she said.
"For me, Girlguiding felt like home. It was there I built confidence, found my voice and learnt to be myself."
Ms Hill, who also has dyspraxia, said Girlguiding encouraged her to take part in activities she never thought she would attempt.
She has taken part in white-water rafting, climbing and abseiling, as well as international trips to Italy and Switzerland.
"Outdoor pursuits are definitely not my strong point, but Girlguiding enabled me to go on lots of adventures," she said.
"At school, it was often focused on people with strong athletic ability, and I felt there wasn't a space for me. With Girlguiding, it's different. Everyone just gets stuck in."
After progressing through the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers sections, Ms Hill said becoming a volunteer leader was a natural next step.
"Girlguiding was so rewarding for me that I wanted other girls in my community to have the same opportunities I had," she said.
The Queen's Guide Award, aimed at members aged 16 to 30, is the highest award available to young women in Girlguiding.
Participants complete challenges designed to develop skills, support communities and contribute to guiding.
As part of the award, Ms Hill learnt to play the cornet, took responsibility for her Brownie unit's accounts and helped redevelop a regional Girlguiding badge.
"I always doubted whether the Queen's Guide Award was something I would be able to complete," she said.
"With lots of support, I surprised myself, and I'm so proud that I gave it a go."
Girlguiding says more than 80,000 volunteers support its programmes across the UK, helping girls develop confidence, skills and new experiences.
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