A new county-wide initiative is encouraging more people to become volunteer drivers and helping Community Transport Schemes attract the volunteers they need to support local communities.
Devon Community Drivers, a partnership between Devon Communities Together and Devon Access to Services (DAS), has launched a pilot programme to strengthen volunteer driver recruitment across Devon and help ensure the long-term sustainability of community transport services.
Volunteer drivers play a vital role in helping people access healthcare appointments, shopping, social activities and other essential services, particularly in rural areas where public transport can be limited.
The project is now encouraging new volunteer drivers aged 21 and over with at least two years' driving experience to sign up. The role offers a flexible volunteering opportunity, allowing people to choose when and where they drive, with mileage expenses reimbursed. Anyone can become a volunteer driver - people approaching retirement, those seeking.
flexible volunteering opportunities, individuals between jobs, hybrid workers and people or organisations looking to become more involved in their local community.
Ben Feasey, Project Manager at Devon Communities Together, said: "Volunteer drivers make an enormous difference to people's lives every day. For many residents, particularly in rural communities, these journeys provide a vital link to healthcare, social activities and community life. We're looking to attract a new generation of volunteers by demonstrating just how flexible and rewarding this role can be."
Alongside volunteer recruitment, Community Transport Schemes across Devon are being invited to join the pilot programme. Participating schemes will help shape a new volunteer recruitment model designed to attract and retain more volunteers, support long-term
service sustainability and improve access to transport for people living in rural and coastal communities.
The pilot aims to make volunteering more accessible and flexible while bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to support community transport across Devon.
For more information about becoming a volunteer driver, visit: www.devoncommunities.org.uk/projects/devon-community-drivers
Community Transport Schemes interested in taking part can contact DAS via [email protected] or speak to Claire on 07542 000027 or Tim on 07840 452147.
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