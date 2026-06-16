Plympton Litter Pickers are celebrating a series of milestones after collecting its 20,000th bag of litter and recycling two tonnes of aluminium cans, marking another successful year for the volunteer group.
Now in its fifth year, the organisation has grown to around 70 members and continues to combine environmental action with fundraising and community projects.
The group is dedicated to keeping Plympton and its surrounding areas free of litter, tackling environmental issues and supporting local causes. The group's efforts were recognised in 2025 when it was highly commended in the BBC Make a Difference Awards.
Members can regularly be seen around the town with their distinctive purple bags, carrying out litter picks individually and in groups, while also reporting fly-tipping and other environmental concerns.
Beyond litter picking, the group has raised a substantial amount for charity. Recycling aluminium cans generated £538 for the Chestnut Appeal, while knitted poppies sold from the Ridgeway post box topper raised £678 for the Royal British Legion.
Volunteers also ran Harewood House coffee bar for a week, raising £600, which was shared between Hedgehog Rehabilitation Plymouth, Devon Air Ambulance and Dartmoor Search and Rescue.
Additional fundraising has benefited Mustard Tree Cancer Support at Derriford Hospital with £1,350, the Primrose Breast Care Unit with £430 and Mind with £925. The group also supports the Rotary Club's Christmas fundraising activities.
Families have become an important part of the organisation through monthly craft mornings and litter picks, alongside free environmentally themed holiday sessions funded by a Tesco grant. Children taking part have created hedgehog warning signs now displayed across Plympton.
The group's latest contribution to the community is a new bench installed opposite St Mary's Church, providing a place for residents and visitors to rest.
Reflecting on the past year, members said there was much to be proud of as the group continues to make a lasting difference through environmental work, fundraising and community engagement across Plympton.
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