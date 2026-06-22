Devon and Cornwall Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 70-year-old Gary Swift, who has been reported missing from the Plympton area.
Gary was last seen on CCTV at a cashpoint at Plympton Broadway at around 6.40am this morning, Monday, June 22
He was wearing a cream coloured 1/4 zip top, chequered shirt, dark shorts and sandals.
He is described as a white male, of slender build with grey hair. He is 5ft 10in tall.
If you have seen Gary, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 312 of today’s date.
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