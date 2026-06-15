Neighbourhood Policing Week is being marked across Devon and Cornwall, shining a spotlight on the essential work carried out by local policing teams and the strong relationships they build every day within communities.
The national week of action recognises the dedication of neighbourhood officers, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), and staff who work closely with residents, partners, and local organisations to prevent crime, address concerns, and improve community safety.
Across Devon and Cornwall, neighbourhood policing remains at the heart of the Force’s approach.
Each area of Devon and Cornwall has officers embedded within the communities they serve, providing a visible and accessible presence, listening to local priorities, and tackling the issues that matter most to the public — from anti-social behaviour and retail crime to safeguarding vulnerable people.
Throughout the week, teams will be highlighting the work and contributions they have on their local communities.
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew QPM said: “Neighbourhood Policing Week is an opportunity for us to highlight the vital role our officers play in building trust, listening to local concerns, and working side by side with communities to prevent crime and keep people safe.=
“Policing is at its strongest when it’s rooted in relationships, and that’s exactly what neighbourhood policing is all about.”
Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez said: “Neighbourhood policing teams across the peninsula do an incredible job all year round to help keep our communities safe.
“Thanks to the government’s Neighbourhood Police Guarantee, Devon & Cornwall Police has been benefiting from an uplift in PCSOs.
The grant has been replaced with ring fenced funding for neighbourhood officers instead who are the ears and eyes on the ground and much such a vital difference.”
To find your local officer, see upcoming local events and meetings, and read about policing priorities in your area by visiting www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/area/your-area/
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